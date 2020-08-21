The number of coronavirus patients in Texas hospitals continue to drop, after falling below 6,000 Wednesday for the first time since June, but newly reported deaths remain high.
On Friday, Texas reported 4,651 new cases and 258 new fatalities, while 5,566 Texans remain in hospital care.
Walker County added 41 new community cases to its total, which now stands at 3,575 cases and 44 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded locally on March 22. Approximately 60 percent of the cases have come from offenders within the county’s seven state-run prisons.
There are 867 active community cases and 39 active TDCJ offender cases in the county, according to the emergency management office.
Officials with Sam Houston State University have also confirmed 109 cases of COVID-19 from members of the university faculty, staff or student population.
Testing is available at the Walker County Fairgrounds on Aug, 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional seven-day testing from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on weekends is being administered at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic. For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
Friday’s geographical case totals are listed below with the percentage of total county positives in parentheses:
▪ Huntsville: 885 (59.44%)
• New Waverly: 11 (0.74%)
• Riverside: 5 (0.34%)
• Precinct 1: 136 (9.13%)
• Precinct 2: 83 (5.57%)
• Precinct 3: 189 (12.69%)
• Precinct 4: 116 (7.79%)
• Unknown: 64 (4.3%)
