Walker County reported 23 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, as cases begin to spark up on the Sam Houston State University campus.
The majority of new cases in the county were from individuals under the age of 30 — much of which are students and employees at the university, which has reported 158 additional cases since classes restarted on Aug. 17.
Wednesday’s new cases also brought Walker County to over 1,800 total community cases since the first case was reported in mid-March.
Texas reported 4,285 new cases and 139 additional deaths.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said the total confirmed cases in the state is now at 645,791 and there have been 13,692 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The health department said about 3,600 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking in July at 10,893, and the number of newly reported cases has also been decreasing since then.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.