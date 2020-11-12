Walker County Emergency Management Office announced 34 new community cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The new cases brought Walker County’s total to 3,973, with 239 confirmed active cases — double what it was during the same day last week. The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
County officials have also verified 22 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Free COVID-19 testing is being held from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic.
For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
Thursday's geographical case totals are listed below with the percentage of total county positives in parentheses:
▪ Huntsville: 1,715 (61.76%)
• New Waverly: 22 (0.79%)
• Riverside: 13 (0.47%)
• Precinct 1: 232 (8.35%)
• Precinct 2: 151 (5.44%)
• Precinct 3: 290 (10.44%)
• Precinct 4: 258 (9.29%)
• Unknown: 96 (3.46%)
