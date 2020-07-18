Walker County 4-H offering at-home and virtual summer activities

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked plans for nearly every organization in the country and Walker County 4-H programs are no exception.
In addition to the many adaptations local 4-H programs have made in Texas communities the last couple of months to keep 4-H youth engaged, the Walker County 4-H Development Program has developed a variety of activities to engage 4-H youth throughout the region during the summer months.
“Of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to cancel nearly all summer in-person activities, for the health and safety of our 4-Hers,” explained Kristy Titzman, 4-H and youth development agent with the local Texas A&M AgriLife extension office. “We are doing things virtually the best we can, helping youth through some of their projects, while also utilizing some regional resources for virtual summer camps.”
With the Walker County 4-H program under the umbrella of Texas A&M AgriLife, the entity is forced to follow guidelines set forth by the Texas A&M University. That includes regulations that allow for only 10 people in a room during a meeting.
“Our 4-H meetings are not small at all,” Titzman added. “We’ve done very little face-to-face. It’s difficult to do things like shooting sports, but the state has been doing quite a few livestock meetings via Facebook Live and Zoom to provide a lot of great material for students undergoing livestock projects.”
Several programs have already begun, such as the Junk Drawer Robotics Virtual Camp, where youth were able to create a marshmallow catapult out of common household items. The STEM-learning day camps will pick up steam next week with camps to help youth learn about rocketry, line dancing, insects and plant parts, among others. The full list of camps can be found at www.walker.agrilife.org.
“It’s all about continuing education for our youth,” Titzman said. “Our virtual camps are open to anyone that wants to participate.”
However, not all is lost for local 4-Hers, with the state continuing many of its contests that have a corresponding national contest. The Walker County 4-H group was also able to host a face-to-face horse show in June and a corresponding state show taking place next week at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan.
While the Texas State Fair was canceled last week, organizers are still moving forward with a livestock show, an annual highlight for many area youth.
“We don’t know when we will be able to have meetings at even a 50% capacity,” the 4-H development leader said. “We know that we are going to have programs in some way, we just don’t know how that will look.”
For more information on Walker County 4-H visit www.walker.agrilife.org/4h/.
