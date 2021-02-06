Waiting for their shot: Texans left to hurry up and wait for COVID vaccines

Texas surpassed the 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered mark quicker than any other state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced during his State of the State address.
“Just two weeks later, we exceeded 2 million vaccinations,” Abbott added.
Good news for those recipients no doubt, but not much comfort for millions of other Texans waiting their turn — a queue that will keep many waiting at least until summer. Under state guidelines, many Texans aren’t yet eligible to receive the vaccine if they can find one.
As of now, only those classified 1A — first responders and medical workers — or 1B — residents 65 and older and/or with underlying medical conditions — are eligible to receive the vaccine.
But even those who are qualified — such as Gary Pennington, who lives in Brock — aren’t able to get their vaccines.
The 70-year-old who has qualifying pre-exciting medical conditions is on the waiting list for four counties — Tarrant, Wise, Palo Pinto and Denton. Though he lives in Parker County, there is no waiting list. Residents are sent to a website to make an appointment.
“Of course the appointments are all booked up,” he said. “I’ve checked this site dozens of times and have never been able to get an appointment. Beyond frustrating.”
Pennington said his best hope is Denton County, where there is a mega-site set up at Texas Motor Speedway giving out 10,000 vaccinations a day.
“That’s a two-hour drive for me (each way), but well worth it,” he said.
His wife received her vaccination this week through her primary care physician’s office, which wouldn’t give him one because he was not their patient.
“My doc can’t get the vaccine,” he said. “So I’m on my own trying to navigate a broken system.”
Douglas Loveday, press officer for DSHS, said the state is working hard to provide vaccines for all Texas counties as soon as possible.
“Phase 1A and 1B are a large population group in Texas, so vaccination efforts will remain focused on these groups for the coming weeks,” Loveday said. “Vaccine supply remains limited, but we hope to see additional doses available soon as new vaccines are produced.”
While several companies continue producing vaccines — including Johnson and Johnson, which may received FDA authorization later this month — there are still not enough for those waiting in hours-long lines to get theirs.
Add into that equation that some rural hospitals haven’t yet completed their enrollment as a vaccine provider yet.
“We’ve been working diligently with the facilities directly to help them complete that process so they can receive vaccine,” he said. “Rural hospitals serve an important role in providing care in their communities, and we will allocate vaccine to them as they enroll.”
DSHS is also sending smaller shipments to pharmacies in rural areas and federally qualified health centers that serve people who don’t have other ways to access care. So far, they have allocated to providers in 234 counties total, Loveday said.
Maybe by summer
The hope is to make vaccines available to the general public soon, but first the need is to vaccinate the most vulnerable populations.
Local health authorities said it may be summer before the general population has access.
“It will probably be mid-, late summer before vaccine availability opens to the general public I suspect at the earliest,” said Johnson County Emergency Management Director Jamie Moore on Tuesday. “That’s not just Johnson County, that’s statewide and the state decides how those vaccines get allocated.”
In the first eight weeks of vaccine distribution, Johnson County received only 2,800 doses to spread among 175,817 residents, Moore said.
Abbott appeared more optimistic in his Monday remarks to the state.
“With each passing day of more vaccinations and increased immunity, normalcy is returning to Texas,” Abbott said. “To defeat this pandemic we are accelerating the vaccine process. That number will increase even faster in the coming weeks as additional vaccines are approved. We will continue expanding vaccinations across Texas until every Texan who wants one will be able to get one.”
Abbott did not indicate how or when such expansion is expected.
Moore, however, cautioned residents not to hold their breath.
Demand coupled with limited producers are the main culprits behind the scant supply of vaccines, Moore recently told members of the Johnson County Commissioners Court.
“COVID-19 is a worldwide pandemic, which means we’re looking at about 7 billion people,” Moore said. “Russia developed a vaccine specifically for use in that country and the same with China. Otherwise, there are only four companies producing vaccines for the rest of the world, and only two producing for the U.S. Those two companies, Moderna and Pfizer, are also producing for other parts of the world.
“Everyone has to have a little bit of understanding that there’s only so much vaccine to go around right now.”
The good news, Moore added, is that other producers are working toward approval of their vaccines.
“The bad news is that last week or so the news came out that Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine is not as efficient as they had expected it to be,” Moore said. “So that’s very disappointing news. There’s also three or four other companies in phase 3 trials of testing, but we don’t expect those to become available anytime soon.”
The Cleburne Fire Department, through a multi-jurisdictional effort involving Moore’s office, the Johnson County Emergency Services District No. 1 and other county agencies, stands ready to implement a mass vaccination site in Johnson County.
“We have plans in place,” Moore said. “But we don’t know when the state will allocate enough vaccines to make that possible. We have no influence on that. Those are the state’s decisions.”
As of Wednesday, 14,796 cumulative cases have been reported in Johnson County, with 520 cases still active. To date, 269 county residents have died from COVID-19.
Slow trickle continues
Texas residents in other rural counties continue to experience similar experiences in procuring vaccinations.
Cooke County officials launched their first centralized vaccination event on Jan. 29. Personnel administered 400 vaccinations that week working off a list more than 4,000 residents in the 1A and 1B categories signed on to, Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher said.
“It’s an adventure,” Fletcher said. “Consolidating it in one location, at least for now, I feel is the best opportunity to get the most vaccine from the state, which also is what they’ve told us.”
Cooke County recipient Barbara Morgan, via a social media post following her vaccination, described the county’s process as “well organized, well staffed and efficient.”
Fletcher told the Cooke County Commissioners Court that county providers had administered about 1,200 vaccinations before the Jan. 29 event.
The goal, Fletcher said, is to transition away from county providers.
“We don’t want to do it long term,” Fletcher said. “It’s to get us through this thousands-in-a-week bubble until we can get enough, sufficient supply of the vaccine and enough providers registered to give the vaccine,” Fletcher said. “Then you can go to your doctor’s office, pharmacy or clinic to get the vaccine.
“I’d love to have that happen and I can’t wait for it to happen at that level. But, until then, we’ll do the best we can to get it in the most people as fast as possible.
Fletcher added that county officials don’t allocation numbers on new vaccine schedules beyond a week ahead and that county personnel are working as fast as possible with a limited supply of vaccines and an unknown shipment schedule.
“I know everybody’s anxious and wants to get their vaccine,” Fletcher said. “I’ve heard people saying that everybody in Texas is getting it so why isn’t Cooke County? I can only tell you that the information is out there. It’s publicly available on the Department of State Health Services’ website. There’s 29 million people in Texas and I think last week we were up to about a million and a half vaccinated. Everybody else in Texas is not getting it ahead of Cooke County.”
More COVID than vaccine
Walker County, one of the state’s per capita hotbeds for positive COVID-19 cases, still lacks sufficient vaccines, according to health officials.
As of Feb. 1, Walker County pharmacies have only received 3,200 vaccines since allocations began nearly two months ago. Most pharmacies have wait lists of over 300 people.
Walker County received preliminary approval from DSHS to offer a vaccine hub, which, once operational, is expected to vaccinate 500 per day. County officials hope to launch the hub in about three weeks.
Huntsville Family Medicine and Huntsville Memorial Hospital requested 2,000 and 5,000 doses respectively for the hub but both requests have yet to be filled in full for the state.
For now, many Walker County residents are instead traveling to neighboring counties for vaccinations.
Dr. Lane J. Aiena is leading Walker County’s vaccine hub effort.
“While Walker County is actively petitioning and advocating for vaccines, unfortunately we do not know when those shots will get here.” Aiena said. “We are following up daily to ensure that this occurs as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, it is up to the state as to who gets the shots and when. Unfortunately, the supply is very short all around the state.”
Life in a ‘hub’
Parker and Palo Pinto counties have encountered different experiences in vaccination circumstance.
Parker County has made significant headway in administering the vaccine since the county’s hospital was designated as a rural vaccination hub by the state. The county has since vaccinated those on their earlier waiting list and transitioned to an online-only registration system. Its hub designation allows the county to administer about 2,000 vaccinations per week and, as of Jan. 27, 4,000 residents had received their first round of vaccinations.
Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said the goal is 350 vaccinations per day. Hughes said he’s heard reports of residents saying appointments are difficult to get but encouraged the public to continue to check the website repetitively.
Palo Pinto County officials, on the other hand, say they have the capacity to administer more vaccines than they’ve so far been able to do but remain bound by the number of vaccines sent to them by the state. Palo Pinto County only has two vaccinations sites so far.
“The health department office is limited in that they only have one nurse and one clerk,” Palo Pinto County Health Authority Ed Evans said. “So they can only administer very few doses, about 20 a do. They’re strapped and we’re going to try to help them out. The hospital has the capacity to do a lot more but we just don’t have the vaccines and we’re working on that.
Palo Pinto, as of Feb. 1, had administered about 1,000 first-round doses to residents with 160 residents having been fully vaccinated.
“Basically, we could handle 200 administrations an hour here,” Evans said. “That’s what we have the capacity to do if we had the doses.”
Officials from both counties expressed understanding of the public’s frustration but encouraged patience.
“We’re still in a situation where demand exceeds our doses of vaccine,” Parker County Health Authority Steven Welch said. “We are diligently working to vaccinate everyone as fast as possible.”
Annetta resident Steve Holmes, 68, was one of those fortunate enough to get a vaccine from the PCHD, and said when it came time for the vaccine to be administered to him, the process went smoothly.
“Everybody there helping, all of the workers, were very nice, but you could tell they were struggling a bit with the organization,” he said.
After multiple attempts to get placed on the hospital district’s waiting list, he started calling the PCHD daily. He was repeatedly sent to voicemail.
The online process was equally as frustrating, as Holmes said he kept getting message after message that there were no appointments available. After sending a follow-up email, Holmes got his confirmation and was able to get his first vaccine dose at the end of January.
“I’m glad the hospital district got some [vaccines] and is working to get those out, but I think the leadership did an abmissmal job with coordinating efforts and communication,” Holmes said. “My wife and I, we’re fairly diligent, but I worry about her parents or my mother, and the thought of them trying to navigate this process and figure this out.”
Better some places than others
In contrast to other rural counties, in Navarro County, more than 2,800 people have received doses since their COVID-19 vaccination center opened Jan. 19. By the first week of February, more than 10,800 people registered to receive the vaccine.
The hub continues to operate weekly based on the number of doses provided by the state. Registration for the vaccine can be completed online or through the local call center in English and Spanish.
“Organized and run by Corsicana Fire and Rescue, this is one of the most well run operations we have seen,” Navarro County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Meyers said.
The vaccination center is a joint effort, staffed by Navarro College nursing students, Corsicana ISD staff and police, the Navarro County Community Emergency Response Team, Corsicana Fire and Rescue, Corsicana Police Department, the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management and volunteer nurses from around the area.
The process, which takes about 30 minutes, is designed to provide vaccinations to about 30 people per hour.
To date, Navarro County has reported more than 3,300 confirmed cases and 95 deaths.
During the first week of February, Navarro Regional Hospital’s capacity with lab-confirmed COVID-19 averaged 32%.