Nearly half of Walker County voters have already voted for their candidate in the 2020 elections, as early voting came to a close Friday afternoon.
With the addition of the third week of early voting, Walker County voters shattered nearly every early voting record, and are expected to surpass its 2016 overall total of 20,052.
At the close of early voting, a total of 17,517 residents, about 50% of registered voters, have participated in early voting since Oct. 13, according to Walker County Election Office data. An additional 2,130 absentee ballots were also sent out in Walker County.
High voter turnout is also being witnessed throughout the Lone Star State. The Texas Secretary of State's office reported that over 9 million Texans have cast their ballots in person, by mail or via drop boxes during the state's early voting period. That amounts to over a 53% turnout among registered voters in just early voting.
Four years ago, a record-shattering 8,969,226 people in Texas voted, according to the state's records — which amounted to 59.39% turnout.
VOTING ON ELECTION DAY
Walker County voters will be able to cast a ballot at 11 polling sites on Tuesday, a small decrease from the last election. However, voters will not be held to a particular precinct and can vote at any polling location.
Polling sites include:
• Walker County Storm Shelter — 455 Hwy. 75 N.
• Walker County Fairgrounds — 3925 Hwy. 30 W.
• University Heights Baptist Church Fellowship Hall — 2400 Sycamore Ave.
• New Waverly First Baptist Church — 460 Fisher St. (New Waverly).
• Elkins Lake Clubhouse Banquet Room — 632 Cherry Hills Dr.
• Huntsville ISD Transportation Building — 95 Martin Luther King.
• Cook Springs Baptist Church — 1936 Hwy. 75 N.
• Northside Baptist Church — 1207 FM 980.
• Riverside United Methodist Church — 2341 FM 980.
• Calvary Baptist Church — 1135 US 190.
• Walker County Annex — 1301 Sam Houston Ave.
Voting on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Social distancing will be required of voters and face coverings are recommended. Curbside voting will also be available at all voting locations for elderly voters or voters displaying signs of COVID-19.
More information can be found on the county election’s website at co.walker.tx.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.