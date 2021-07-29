HUNTSVILLE — Texas voters will decide on a proposed constitutional amendment that would designate all places of worship in the state as essential — barring them from closure during a disaster.
The joint-resolution came after shutdowns during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited capacity and closed indoor services for churches, mosques, and temples. It passed the Texas Senate with a 28-2 vote and the Texas House with a 108-33 vote.
“SJR 27 very simply proposes a constitutional amendment making it explicitly clear that the state, or any political subdivision of the state, cannot close down or limit our houses of worship or religious services. Period,” said Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano), carrier of the bill’s House companion.
Rep. John Turner (D-Dallas) took issue with the proposed amendment’s broad language and said existing law, which forbids government interference in religion unless it is narrowly tailored to serve a compelling state interest, already protects religious liberty well enough.
The proposed change to the Texas Constitution will appear as Proposition 3 on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Other proposed constitutional amendments up for a vote include:
Proposition 1 (HJR 143) — The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.
Proposition 2 (HJR 99) — The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.
Proposition 4 (SJR 47) — The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.
Proposition 5 (HJR 165) — The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.
Proposition 6 (SJR 19) — The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.
Proposition 7 (HJR 125) — The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death.
Proposition 8 (SJR 35) — The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.
