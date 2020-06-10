Texas will hold its 2020 runoff elections July 14 to finalize which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot for the November general election.
In more than 30 races in the March 3 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second. Walker County voters will get to have their voice heard on only two of the elections, with runoffs in the Democratic races for U.S. Senate and railroad commissioner.
The deadline to register to vote in the runoff election is Monday. Only those registered voters who voted in the Democratic Primary election in March or those who did not vote in either primary, are eligible to vote in the runoff.
There is no runoff for Republican voters in Walker County.
Early voting will begin June 29 and continue through July 10 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. each weekday. However, officials noted that there will be no voting on July 3 due to the Independence Day holiday. All voting will take place at the Walker County Annex, located at 1301 Sam Houston Ave.
If a voter is 65 or older on Election Day, has a disability, is confined in jail or will be outside the county during early voting hours and on Election Day, they can apply to vote by mail. Due to their increased risk of contracting COVID-19, election officials are recommending older voters to apply for a ballot by mail. The early voting clerk must receive completed applications prior to 5 p.m. on July 2.
“Public health will be top priority during in-person voting,” county election officer Diana McRae said. “ It is expected that voters and election workers practice safe social distancing standards while in line and throughout the voting process.
Voters will be issued a disposable voting instrument and alcohol wipes for safe preparations of their voting environment. However, the use of personal wipes or disinfectants is prohibited near the electronic voting systems.
Any voter exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 when arriving at the polling location should consider utilizing curbside voting.
Curbside voting will be available during early voting and on election day for voters who cannot physically enter the polling place without injury or risk of injury. Voters requiring curbside assistance should park in a designated curbside space and follow posted instructions for alerting the election official.
“We ask that voters please reserve curbside voting for those individuals who truly require the service,” McRae added.
Sample ballots and additional election information can be found at www.co.walker.tx.us/elections.
