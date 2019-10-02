Voter registration deadline nearing for Nov. 5 election

Election Day is a little over a month away, and the deadline to register to vote in Texas is quickly approaching.
This year’s municipal election falls on Tuesday, Nov. 5., and if you want a say this year, you need to make sure your voter registration is up-to-date.
The deadline to register to vote in Texas and change your voter registration is Monday, Oct. 7.
Here’s a brief rundown of what Texas residents need to do to vote in future elections.
I’m not sure if I’m registered to vote. How do I check?
On www.votetexas.org, you can look up your voter registration status or check through the county. This is also where you can confirm what your language preference is for election materials and choose where you want to receive state and county voter guides before the election.
Where can I register to vote?
Walker County residents can also use pick up a voter registration application at the county annex building, located at 1301 Sam Houston Avenue, or by filling out the online form at www.votetexas.org. The online form must be printed, signed and mailed to the county registrar.
What will I need to register to vote?
Check your eligibility before filling out an application to register. You should have your driver’s license or state identification card on hand. You’ll also be asked for the last four digits of your Social Security number and your date of birth.
It’s recommended that first-time voters who applied without including a license or Social Security number bring some form of identification to a polling place. Beyond the driver’s license or state ID card, acceptable forms of identification include a passport, a copy of a recent utility bill, the county voter information guide you received from your county elections office, or another document sent to you by a government agency.
I’m not old enough to register. Is there any way to pre-register and vote when I turn 18?
Yes, there is. If you are 17 years and 10 months and meet the other eligibility requirements to vote, you can sign up online to be automatically registered to vote on your 18th birthday.
Is there anything else I should know?
Make sure you register in the county where you live. You must re-register to vote if you change your name or your choice of political party. And if you’re registered to vote in another state but live in Texas, you must cancel your registration in that state.
If you have any other questions, contact the Walker County Voter Registrar at 936-436-4959.
