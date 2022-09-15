WHO CAN REGISTER TO VOTE IN TEXAS:
In the state of Texas, to be eligible to vote, a person must:
- Be a United States citizen;
- Be a resident of the county where you submit the application;
- Be at least 17 years and 10 months old and 18 years of age on Election Day;
- Not have been convicted of a felony (unless fully discharged or pardoned); and
- Not have been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN TEXAS:
Voter registration requires an application from the qualified voter to be submitted to the county’s voter registrar. A completed application may be mailed or hand delivered. There is NO online voter registration in the state of Texas nor can applications be submitted electronically.
Locally, applications are available at the Walker County Voter Registration Department located in the Walker County Annex at 1301 Sam Houston Ave., Ste. 114, Huntsville, Texas. Many Texas state agencies, local libraries, and schools have voter registration applications available as well.
Existing voter registration is automatically renewed upon expiration, as long as the voter still qualifies and has not moved. Voter registration will not transfer to another Texas county without action by the voter. It is the voter’s responsibility to promptly update their voter registration record when moving to prevent cancellation of their voter registration.
Changes to an existing voter registration can be made online through the Texas Secretary of State My Voter Portal located at www.VoteTexas.gov.
WHERE TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN TEXAS:
On Election Day, a voter is only eligible to vote a full ballot in the county of which they are registered. An active voter registration does not qualify a voter to vote anywhere within the state. Additionally, the voter must reside within the county at the time of voting.
Students from other counties have a choice of which county they register to vote in. They may register to vote with the registrar of their home county or with the registrar of the county where they attend school. The county of registration will be determined by the residence address provided during registration.
WHEN TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN TEXAS:
A voter registration application may be submitted at any time. However, a voter registration is not effective until 30 days after it has been submitted. Texas law requires eligible voters to be registered 30 days before Election Day in order to vote in that election.
The last day to register to vote for the November 8th 2022 General Election is Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Any applications mailed must be postmarked by this deadline for the voter to be eligible to vote in the general election.
To eliminate complications or delays in registering, voters are encouraged to register sooner rather than waiting for the deadline. For more information, voters may contact the Walker County Voter Registration Department by calling (936) 436-4959 or by email at walkervr@co.walker.tx.us.
The Walker County Voter Registration and Elections Department is excited to announce the release of our Voter Education Series. Voter education is key in developing voter confidence and understanding. With the November 2022 General Election fast approaching, it is our hope that this series will help Walker County voters establish an understanding of the voter registration process, statewide voting laws, and local election processes. This series is brought to you by Diana L. McRae, Tax Assessor-Collector/County Election Officer, and Julie Cooper, Elections Manager.
