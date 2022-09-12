In Texas, a voter may only register to vote in the county where they reside.
However, full-time college students pose a unique situation by partially living in two different counties at the same time. Students may choose which county they consider their primary residence for voter registration purposes.
STUDENT CONSIDERATIONS FOR REGISTERING TO VOTE:
There are two major factors students should consider when registering to vote.
First, students should register where they wish to vote on local measures. Even during federal and state elections the ballot will vary between counties based on elections at the local level. Every county is unique in local government with political subdivisions ranging from city council and school boards to special utility and hospital districts. Specifically, a ballot in Walker County will be very different than that of Harris County.
Secondly, students should consider their long term plan when registering to vote.
A voter registration record does not follow the voter as they transfer to other campuses or transition into the workforce.
Even when updating a residence address through DPS, the voter registration does not automatically transfer to another Texas county without physical action by the voter.
If a voter is registered in a county they no longer reside in, they will not be able to vote a full ballot in any county.
For this reason, many students maintain a voter registration at their primary residence within their hometown until establishing a permanent residence elsewhere.
VOTING OPTIONS FOR STUDENTS:
Where a voter is registered and where they live determines their voting options. A voter who lives in and is registered in the same county may vote in-person during early voting or on Election Day.
A voter who temporarily resides in one county but is registered in another may return to their county of registration and vote in-person during early voting or on Election Day. They are not eligible to vote a ballot in the county where they temporarily live but are not registered.
If the voter cannot return home to vote in-person, they are eligible to vote by mail while absent from the county.
An Application for Ballot by Mail must be submitted to the Early Voting Clerk of the county where the voter is registered before the 11th day prior to Election Day and a full ballot will be mailed to the voter. Students qualify to vote by mail while attending school.
Requests to vote by mail should be submitted as early as possible to allow optimal time for processing.
ELECTION RESOURCES FOR STUDENTS:
The Walker County Voter Registration and Elections Department is open Monday thru Friday, 8am – 5pm to assist voters. The office is located in the Walker County Annex at 1301 Sam Houston Ave., Ste. 114, Huntsville, Texas. Voters may contact the department directly by calling (936) 436-4959 or by email at walkervr@co.walker.tx.us.
Additional resources are available through the Texas Secretary of State at www.VoteTexas.gov.
The Walker County Voter Registration and Elections Department is excited to announce the release of our Voter Education Series. Voter education is key in developing voter confidence and understanding. With the November 2022 General Election fast approaching, it is our hope that this series will help Walker County voters establish an understanding of the voter registration process, statewide voting laws, and local election processes. This series is brought to you by Diana L. McRae, Tax Assessor-Collector/County Election Officer, and Julie Cooper, Elections Manager.
