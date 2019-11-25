Hudspeth County in West Texas was the first in Texas to pass a resolution declaring their county a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
The same could soon be true for Walker County.
Commissioners are expected to re-introduce a measure, drafted by Commissioner Ronnie White (Pct. 2), stating that the county will not participate in restricting a person’s Second Amendment rights. The resolution was expected to be voted on Monday, however the action was swiftly tabled.
Cities and counties across Texas have been proclaiming themselves sanctuaries, saying they won’t authorize or appropriate government funds or resources on rules or regulations that “infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”
The move to clarify as a “sanctuary county” comes just a week after Montgomery County passed a similar measure in response to gun control measures, including red flag laws and gun buyback programs, that they say violate the Second Amendment.
“The criminal misuse of firearms is due to the fact that criminals do not obey the law and this is not a reason to abrogate or abridge the unalienable, constitutionally-guaranteed rights of law abiding citizens,” the proposed resolution states.
The resolution would add Walker County to the handful of counties in Texas that have declared themselves gun sanctuaries, including Edwards and Hood counties.
Commissioners said that the resolution would be back on the agenda for next week’s meeting, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.
