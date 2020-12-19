Vote set on Confederate monument

The Walker County Commissioners Court is finally slated to take a vote on whether to remove the Confederate monument that has stood outside the county courthouse since 1956.
In an agenda released for the court’s Monday meeting, commissioners say they will “discuss and take action on Confederate Patriots monument,” giving an answer to individuals who have voiced opinions to the court at nearly every meeting since June.
Walker County has one of the newest Confederate monuments in the state, with it being erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy 64 years ago.
Nia Williams, the president of BLM: Huntsville Alliance Against Injustice and Racism, has been an active voice at commissioners court meetings over the past six months.
“The Confederate monument was not erected to tell the truth of the Confederacy’s history, instead it was a symbol erected by a racist organization as a pushback against the challenge of Jim Crow. The group’s underlying goal was to push the lost cause narrative of the Civil War — a revisionist history taught to romanticize the Confederacy,” Williams said at a commissioners court meeting earlier this year.
However, some residents have also voiced support for preserving the monument on the courthouse grounds. Residents against removal have argued that the monument is a piece of Southern heritage, is historically educational and honors fallen relatives. Opponents insist they are brutal reminders of slavery and Black oppression.
Other items expected to be presented to the Walker County Commissioners Court on Monday includes:
• discussion on renewing the county’s disaster declaration.
• discussion on a revised lease schedule for county-owned voting equipment.
• discussion on the reappointment of Mike Bilberry and Floyd Garner to the Walker County ESD No. 3 Board of Directors.
MEETING INFORMATION
Monday’s meeting will be held at 9 a.m. inside the Walker County Courthouse. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, seating is limited to allow for social distancing, so individuals are encouraged to participate via Zoom. The meeting can also be viewed live on YouTube. Links to both sites can be found at co.walker.tx.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.