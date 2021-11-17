Vote on 'hat house' fails

HUNTSVILLE — The iconic ‘Cowboy Hat House’ will stay for now.
In a rare move, members of the Huntsville City Council failed to reach a super-majority Tuesday on a development proposal that would demolish or move the 11th Street attraction.
DunnCo Properties LTD, the property owner, was seeking a zoning change from residential to management in an effort to construct a 1,300 square-foot strip center. The two homes on the property were commissioned pieces of work by local artist Dan Phillips and the Phoenix Commotion.
“I’m not against development, and neither are the citizens of Huntsville. We all want new and exciting places to come to Huntsville, but we also want them to improve our quality of life. We do not want them to lessen our quality of life,” said councilmember Daiquiri Beebe (Ward 1), who was one of four councilmembers to vote against the development.
The failed vote was aided by an opposition petition from 35% of residents within 200 feet of the proposed development.
“We don’t know what is going to be developed there and it’s our backyard,” said resident Steve Covington. “This is one of the only affordable neighborhoods in Huntsville. We were naive and thought that the neighborhood was protected in Huntsville, but we learned very quickly that y’all have chipped away at it every year. I expect you to come back and take more of the property in the future.”
Scott Dunn, a Tomball-based developer, said that the frontage along 11th Street is attractive real estate for commercial developers.
“That area is eventually going to be commercial, and once the commercial frontage is built out it’s not going to keep taking from the neighborhood behind it,” Dunn said.
The failed zoning change is the third request in the frontage area along 11th Street, with the last zoning change in the area being approved in 2018. Without a change in zoning, developers will only be able to construct a single-family home on the property.
The neighboring ‘Boot House’ was recently sold. However, no plans for redevelopment have been presented to the city.
Mayor Andy Brauninger, Mayor Pro Tem Russell Humphrey, and councilmembers Jon Strong, Pat Graham and Bert Lyle voted for the redevelopment.
COUNCIL DENIES PROPOSED RV PARK
A conditional use permit to construct a recreational vehicle park was denied Tuesday by the Huntsville City Council.
Citystreet Residential, a Houston-based developer, was seeking to build a 250 lot park on 35-acres near the intersection of Hwy. 30 and Interstate 45. According to neighboring landowner James Hall, the proposed park would derail a soon-to-be constructed 148 home subdivision in the area.
Paul Garza, a developer out of Katy, says that he intends to build homes ranging in price from $250,000 to $275,000 on a 33-acre tract along the main highway.
“This RV Park will be a no-go for me to make that initial investment,” Garza said.
Council members also discussed capacity issues at the neighboring sewer lift station, which is at least two years from completion.
The proposal was denied with a unanimous vote.
HUMPHREY APPOINTED MAYOR PRO TEM
With a split 5-4 vote, members of the Huntsville City Council approved Russell Humphrey as second-in-command on the council.
Humphrey received a spot on the city council in 2019, filling the spot formerly held by his wife, Tish. He started his second term on Tuesday after running unopposed in both elections.
Humphrey also worked for Walker County Sheriff's Office for five years, as wells as the city of Huntsville for 10 years, while his wife worked for 20 years with the city.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.