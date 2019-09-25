Vote expected to continue hospital takeover

The next step could be taken tonight in the Walker County Hospital District’s quest to takeover operations at Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
District managers are expected to go behind closed doors to meet with legal counsel and financial advisors about becoming the debtor in possession lender to the Walker County Hospital Corporation, who is expected to file bankruptcy in the coming months. According to hospital district administrator Ralph Beaty, the district will be able to assume control of assets owned by the hospital corporation under this path.
This is done by the district placing a bid on the real-property assets of the corporation, allowing operations at the hospital to continue without a disruption in service. The hospital corporation owns approximately 10% of all assets within Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
The question that still remains is: Will the hospital district get the revolving line of credit needed to fund at least the first three months of operations, while the future management partner Community Hospital Corporation negotiates new contracts with insurance providers. Preliminary estimates, project that the hospital district will need $6-8 million in cash per month for this venture.
The current hospital operator the Walker County Hospital Corporation — a private non-profit organization — is preparing to file bankruptcy after losing millions due to inflated salaries, alleged insurance fraud and failing attempts to establish a network of clinics.
“We are all in agreement that we do need a hospital in Huntsville,” hospital district board member Dr. David Toronjo said during a public hearing last week. “The operator (WCHC) took millions to fund all its network of clinics, which involved $14 million for an imaging center and $7.5 million to pay to its doctors organization. This board had no say so in that.”
The hospital district is expected to takeover day-to-day operations of the hospital by November 1.
Also included on Wednesday’s agenda for the hospital district, is a vote on the adoption of a tax rate for the 2020 budget year. The hospital district is proposing a maximum 8% tax increase over the effective rate, which will generate an additional $509,000.
The rate of 11.62 cents per $100 valuation will cost the average property owner in Walker County — valued at $159,300 — approximately $10 more in hospital district tax.
The hospital district meeting will begin at 6 p.m. inside the second floor conference room of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
