After wrapping up bowl sculpting sessions last week, officials with the Wynne Home Arts Center are seeking volunteers to glaze bowls for the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. The event, set for Feb. 25, will benefit the Walker County Meals on Wheels program, with the sole purpose of fighting local hunger.
“We have just finished our sculpting and had a great turnout,” Wynne Home cultural services coordinator Sarah Falkner said. “This is one of our largest events of the year and we are grateful to our sponsor H-E-B for all their help and that of our volunteers.”
During the sculpting sessions, approximately 150 bowls were made for the event, with a record turnout of volunteers. Last year’s sculpting and glazing sessions saw volunteers log over 144 hours of studio time making the bowls and a total of 241 studio logins.
“We have had some beautiful bowls made and once they are glazed, they will be ready for the fundraiser,” Faulkner added. “This fundraiser is very important to us and we are very happy to make an impact on the community and address hunger.”
Meals on Wheels, the fundraiser beneficiary, delivers hot meals directly to the doors of seniors throughout Walker County. According to officials at the Senior Center of Walker County, the program serves free meals to around 4,000 seniors, disabled or needy every month. Wynne Home Arts Center officials estimate that between over 120 guests attended last year’s event, which raised over $2,300 for the program.
“Meals on Wheels does great work locally and they help a lot more people than some may think,” Faulkner said. “They are a great organization, and it means a lot to be able to donate to them and make a difference.”
For a suggested donation of $15, guests will have the opportunity to fill up on homemade soups, including french onion, split green pea, roasted red pepper tomato bisque, butternut squash, corn poblano and potato soup. Soups will be provided by the Huntsville High School culinary arts program, Five Loaves Deli, Carbonaro, Olive Garden and City Hall Cafe.
“I encourage the community to come out to this great event later this month,” Faulkner added. “There will not only be delicious food, but it is for a wonderful cause and it brings our community closer together.”
Bowl glazing sessions will run Tuesday through Friday 3 to 6 p.m. each night, with an additional session set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Empty Bowls fundraiser is set for Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wynne Home.
