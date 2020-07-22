Applications are available for Huntsville residents interested in serving on a city board or commission, or to be considered for re-appointment to current positions ending August 31, 2020.
Residents may submit applications to the city secretary at Huntsville City Hall, or online at www.HuntsvilleTX.gov/Boards. The city anticipates the council will handle most nominations in August.
The Huntsville city charter sets that all nominations are made by the Mayor for consideration by the Council. Individuals interested in appointment or reappointment are required to complete an application so that the Council has an opportunity to review it prior to approval.
Mayor Andy Brauninger says serving on a city board or commission is an exciting chance for citizens of all ages and experience levels.
“I think it’s very important for the city council and the city of Huntsville to have citizens serve on advisory boards and commissions,” Brauninger said. “It provides an opportunity for citizen input into all areas of the City’s reach.”
City boards and commissions are in place to address the major facets of the Huntsville community, including public works, housing, fine arts, recreational activities and athletics, and other areas. The Mayor said volunteers for boards or commissions may be of virtually any age or experience level, depending on the particular board, so long as they have a willingness to serve.
“Volunteers are needed from our community, from students to senior citizens,” he said. “The most important quality for serving on a board is the sincere hope to improve the City for all our Citizens.”
For more information, contact City Secretary Brenda Poe at (936) 291-5413.
