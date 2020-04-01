Volunteers around Huntsville sew emergency face masks for those in need

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the supply of protective face masks were running low, leaving family, friends and essential employees on the front line of the virus potentially exposed and unprotected. For local seamstress Misty Sandlin Dowdell, it was her family that inspired her to step up to the cause.
“My son was 14 when he passed away from the flu and I have a special needs grand daughter who is susceptible,” said Dowdell, who also works as the general manager of Firehouse Subs in Huntsville.
With restaurant dining restrictions, Dowdell is often stationed with her sewing machine set up in Firehouse Subs, sewing masks between orders.
However, she isn’t the only seamstress that has answered the call to fill the shortage, with local seamstress Vickie Nokes constructing hundreds of masks for those on the front line. With a pattern from Joanne Fabrics, Nokes started by making a set for herself and her children. She posted a picture to Facebook, not knowing the influx of requests she would receive for her to make more. Since last week, Nokes has already made over 100 masks, however they are gone just as fast as she can make them.
“I thought it was just me or a few of us doing these face masks until I got on Facebook to a local group and I was kind of griping because all of the elastic seemed to be gone in Huntsville. What I didn't know, and what I discovered quickly, is there’s hundreds of us making these and donating to several different organizations,” Nokes said.
The face masks are not CDC approved and are not effective against the virus alone, however many are using them as additional protection layered over medical grade N-95 masks or alone for those who are less susceptible to the virus taking the world by storm.
“This is not medical grade, we know it’s not, we’re not claiming that it is, but something is better than nothing, especially with the shortage,” Nokes said. “It will though help extend the life of their N-95’s because you can cover it with the cloth masks and wash those.”
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has also initiated a state-wide effort after being approached by Texas Oncology to assist in making face masks for their 210 centers. Cancer patients are among those who are at a high risk of being infected with serious illness from the virus as their immune systems are already weakened by cancer and its aggressive treatments.
The Walker County AgriLife Extension Office formed the Walker County Medical Face Mask Sewing Group on Facebook to recruit local volunteers to assist in making the masks. So far, the Extension Office has garnered about 25 community volunteers committed to making the masks which will be shipped off this week. After that, they will continue to make masks for local groups in need.
“The neat thing is, we’re all in this together and we’re all giving each other tips for what to use for the nose piece to clamp it close to their nose. We’re sharing ideas and it’s been great because I’ve been able to connect with other seamstresses all for a good cause and that feels wonderful to do that,” Nokes said.
Many volunteers are also working to provide homemade masks for Creekside Retirement Community and CHI St. Luke’s Health in Huntsville, as well as first responders.
“I’m making them for first responders but I feel that anyone that needs one should be able to have access to one,” Dowdell said, noting that she is giving the masks away to first responders for free, however if an individual requests one she does ask for a donation, although it is not required.
While HPD and the Walker County Sheriff’s Department noted that they are not currently in need, they would rather be safe than sorry.
“We have some in stock, I don’t know how many we’ll need before all of this is going to be over with … We’re not in a desperate need right now, however we would accept it if someone wanted to donate some to us,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said.
To volunteer with the Walker County AgriLife Extension office in making face masks for local organizations, join the Walker County Medical Face Mask Sewing Group on Facebook.
While many community members are making face masks, to request a mask or to donate materials to the seamstresses mentioned in this article, contact Dowdell at Firehouse Subs at 936-435-1829 or Nokes via email at vickienokes@gmail.com.