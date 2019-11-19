A multi-agency training exercise Saturday morning helped prepare local firefighters to keep their communities safe.
Volunteer fire departments from Dodge, Riverside and Thomas Lake Road came together to learn new techniques for putting out fires in rural communities. After a bit of classroom work, attendees were taken to the Trinity River to practice swift water training, with instruction from South Montgomery Fire Department No. 2 battalion chief Michael Johnson.
“In the rural communities we live in, it is highly unlikely that we will have access to fire hydrants, so we must find alternative ways to cycle water through our trucks,” Riverside VFD president Larry Miller said. “It is always good to show the taxpayers where their money is going and to show them that we are working hard to keep them safe.”
During their collaborative training exercise, firefighters learned the turbo draft technique. Turbo drafting allows firefighters to take water from creeks, ponds or lakes which are more widespread in the rural communities than fire hydrants. The water is taken using a three inch hose and released on to the fire using a five inch hose.
“Our local agencies collaborate on structure fires whenever they take place in our communities,” Miller added. “We are able to make a call and any one of the departments can begin a turbo draft and bring all the resources we need.”
Local VFDs undergo similar training once a month to ensure they have the training needed to battle the tasks at hand. As the departments are volunteer, many are unpaid and rely on the community to step up and protect itself.
“We live and work in these communities, so it means a lot to us to be prepared and ready to help whenever we can,” Miller said. “We know most of the people we serve and we want to ensure they are always safe and protected.”
