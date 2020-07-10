Urgent calls for field hospitals. Cars lined up for hours at drive-thru testing centers. Bars boarded up and grocery stores enforcing masks.
Texas today resembles the state in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Except now, the outbreak is far worse.
Records for COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations are set almost daily and Texas, the state that embarked on one of America’s fastest reopenings, is in retreat. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who on Friday extended a statewide disaster order first issued in March, is now telling the public to brace for what’s ahead.
“Things will get worse,” Abbott told Lubbock television station KLBK. “The worst is yet to come as we work our way through that massive increase in people testing positive.”
On Friday, Texas surpassed 10,000 hospitalized patients for the first time, capping a week of grim markers that also saw the state exceed 10,000 new cases in a single day. And it has been the deadliest week of the pandemic in Texas, with 95 new deaths reported Friday.
Cases are also continuing to skyrocket in Walker County, with the local office of emergency management adding 18 new community cases, bringing the county’s total to 715. Approximately 73% of those cases remain active.
During the early weeks of the pandemic, overflow medical shelters were quickly set up in Dallas and Houston, but they closed in April without ever housing a single patient. Abbott announced at the end of that month that Texas would begin reopening after just a few weeks of stay-at-home orders. Mayors in Texas' big cities and health experts winced at the speed, saying it was too soon.
Bars reopened in May, but were ordered shuttered again a month later as Texas cases began climbing again. Abbott on Friday urged the public, again, to wear masks and warned of another shutdown if the spread isn't stopped.
“The next step would have to be a lockdown," Abbott said. "The last thing I want to do, the last thing anybody in Texas wants to do is see another lockdown.”
A resurgence of long lines for virus tests in Texas has also been accompanied by delays in getting results, with some in Walker County claiming a 10-day wait for their test.
The next free community testing dates are scheduled for July 22-23 and July 29-30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. Symptoms do not have to be present to test, however, you must register at 1-844-778-2455, but a valid ID is required at the test site. Registration begins 24 hours prior to the event.
Those looking for another testing site can visit www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.Gov.
