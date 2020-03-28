On Thursday, Harris County indicated that it would be issuing more citations for low-level offenses rather than arrests to prevent exposure to COVID-19 in the jail, and even release low-level offenders from the jail. Will Walker County do the same?
Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Walker County, with potentially more unknown, but if a case is spread to the jail it could potentially infect many prisoners and staff. This has led some to suggest forgoing arrests for citations to prevent a potential outbreak. Additionally, police reports show far fewer arrests than normal.
“We do not have a specific rule in place, but we are not making as many arrests for certain things,” Walker County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tim Whitecotton said. “We are taking all precautions that have been issued locally and statewide.”
Deputies and jail workers are also doing their part to keep the jail clean and inmates and staff healthy.
“Our nurses at the jail are taking temperatures of inmates and we are screening them as they come in,” Whitecotton added. “We have also closed the jail lobby and are taking the temperatures of attorneys and others who need to be here. The jail is also being regularly disinfected.”
A curfew for Walker County went into effect Monday night, and thus far, only two individuals have been cited for violations, both of which were also cited for other crimes.
“The curfew has made our job a little easier because we can identify violators more readily and ensure the public is safe,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “For the most part, the community has done a good job of abiding by it and I thank them for it and I think it will help us defeat the virus.”
Deputies and police are also doing their part to keep their cruisers clean to ensure they and arrestees are not exposed to the virus when transporting to the jail.
“Many officers have their own car which they are responsible for and there are not many people going in and out,” Barnes added. “When we have had to arrest people, we are cleaning the vehicles immediately to ensure we or the arrestees are not exposed.”
Medical staff have been universally hailed for their work on the frontlines of defeating the virus, but police and fire departments are also out there ensuring the community is protected and safe.
