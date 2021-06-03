Virtual learning may not be an option next year

Huntsville school leaders had full intentions to offer virtual learning next school year.
However, those plans have been put on hold.
Left without action from the 87th Texas Legislature, public schools across the state are scrambling to find a way to fund the option that 1,130 Huntsville ISD students were utilizing at the end of the 2020-21 term.
In a normal school year districts receive their funding based on in-person attendance. However, a state waiver in 2020 allowed districts to capture funding for remote-learning programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as Texas reopened and returned to face-to-face instruction, many districts said that they wanted to keep virtual learning options for families who feel in-person learning is unsafe or believe their student excels in a remote environment.
“Some larger districts had announced plans to offer large online programs. We weren’t looking to do anything that robust, but we were looking at doing something similar to what we did with our ‘Model C’ students this past year,” Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said during a budget workshop on Thursday. However, there has to be funding for it, and if something doesn’t happen in a special session then it won’t be happening in any district.”
Without action from state officials, the only schools that will receive funding for virtual learning are the seven that operated as a full-time virtual school in 2013 — which includes the Huntsville-based Texas Online Preparatory School.
A bill that was making its way through the legislature would have allowed school systems with a state academic accountability grade of a C or higher to operate a remote learning program for local students. Schools could set minimum academic standards for students and assign them to in-person learning if they didn’t meet or maintain that criteria.
However, that bill didn’t reach a final vote in the Texas House of Representatives before time expired in the session.
HUNTSVILLE ISD TRUSTEES CONTINUE BUDGET TALKS
An expected jump in the Huntsville ISD tax hike may end up being lower than projected.
Following a voter-approved tax hike, Huntsville ISD’s Chief Financial Officer Paul Brown told the district’s board of trustees that he isn’t expecting the rate to change much for the 2020-21 school year budget.
The district is expected to drop its maintenance and operations rate for a third consecutive year, but raise its interest and sinking rate after issuing the first set of bonds in a $127 million package. District leaders say that they will sell an estimated $90 million worth of bonds in July.
The district currently has a tax rate of $1.0378 per $100 property valuation.
Huntsville ISD is projecting a balanced budget of approximately $97.4 million.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is set for June 17 at the Hawkins Administration Building.
