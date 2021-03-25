Vietnam War Veterans to be recognized on Monday

The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum is inviting the community to join them in honoring one of their ‘greatest generations’ on Monday.
In honor of Vietnam Veterans Day, the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum will be hosting a flag ceremony outside at noon on Monday, followed by a luncheon.
“We have a huge amount of Vietnam Veterans in Walker County, and we have a ton who are volunteers at the museum, so the flag ceremony is very meaningful to them,” said Tara Burnett, executive director at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum. “It’s just a really heart warming ceremony if you’ve never been to it and very moving.”
National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, was established through the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 under the Trump administration, recognizing the 9 million Americans that served in the U.S. Armed Forces between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975. The day marks the anniversary of the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam disbandment and the last U.S. combat troops’ departure from the Republic of Vietnam in 1973.
For Walker County’s Vietnam War veterans, its a welcome chance to come together in camaraderie and be recognized for their dedicated service, despite the poor public perception that surrounded the United States’ involvement. However, this year’s event is a small step down from the grand celebration the museum had hoped for in September.
With plans of raising funds to purchase a retired traveling Vietnam Wall memorial that came to Huntsville around 11 years ago, Burnett and board president Kenneth Lee were hoping the day would also serve as a celebration for the wall finding its permanent home at the museum.
Fundraising for the wall kicked off in September, with the city allocating $50,000 from the Hotel Occupancy Tax fund to go towards the wall, contingent upon the museum securing the remainder of the necessary funds.
However, due to the pandemic and weather challenges, fundraising has largely been at a stand-still, and only half of their $175,000 financial goal has been met.
The museum will continue accepting donations in-person or by mail at 463 State Hwy 75 N, in Huntsville, or online here.