Four suspects are on the run from authorities after a home robbery Saturday night.
According to authorities, four masked men robbed a home in the 1300 block of Avenue E around 10 p.m. Saturday, holding a victim at gunpoint. Police say four men with guns wearing masks forced entry into the home and demanded money.
The suspects stole $300 and a bag of personal items, before fleeing the scene.
“This was a very situation and I am relieved that no one was hurt,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We are investigating the incident and hope to have a suspect soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.