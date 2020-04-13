A victim was shot in the leg in an early Sunday morning robbery in Huntsville.
Police were called to a burglary in progress call at a residence in the 600 block of Hayman Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers say that two black men knocked on the victim’s door and the victim asked them to leave. Shortly after, the suspects kicked in the door and demanded money.
Authorities say that a struggle ensued and the suspects fired multiple shots, one of which struck the victim in the leg. Police say that the suspects then fled the scene.
“The victim was taken to Conroe Regional. He was in good spirits and released later in the day,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “This was a very scary situation and could have been much worse.”
