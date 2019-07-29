Police officers are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a victim at gunpoint and stole over $1,000 in Huntsville Saturday evening.
Officers say that a victim was playing video games at his home in the 1200 block of University Avenue in Huntsville at approximately 5:30 p.m. when he heard a knock at the door. Police say the victim answered the door and a tall, thin individual in an orange ski mask and blue windbreaker pointed a revolver at the victim, who fled from the scene.
Authorities say the suspect stole over $1,000 in cash.
“We are currently looking into leads and processing the scene,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope the evidence will lead us to the suspect.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
