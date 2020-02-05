A Macbook, iPad and iPhone were stolen during an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a Huntsville apartment complex.
Police were called to the Aspen Heights Apartments, located in the 200 block of State Highway 75 north around 10 a.m. Officers say a victim was on his way to speak to a friend when two black men of average height, wearing sweatpants and hoodies, brandished a gun and demanded the items, valued over $2,400.
Police say a struggle ensued and the suspects threatened to “put a hole” in the victim if he did not comply. The suspects then fled the scene.
“This is a very scary situation and thankfully no one was hurt,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope to track the property and hopefully it will lead to our suspects.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.