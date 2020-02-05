A Macbook, iPad and iPhone were stolen during an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a Huntsville apartment complex. 

Police were called to the Aspen Heights Apartments, located in the 200 block of State Highway 75 north around 10 a.m. Officers say a victim was on his way to speak to a friend when two black men of average height, wearing sweatpants and hoodies, brandished a gun and demanded the items, valued over $2,400.

Police say a struggle ensued and the suspects threatened to “put a hole” in the victim if he did not comply. The suspects then fled the scene.

“This is a very scary situation and thankfully no one was hurt,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope to track the property and hopefully it will lead to our suspects.”

 

Tags