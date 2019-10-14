Huntsville police are on the lookout for four men police say entered a local home and held a victim at gunpoint, before stealing his iPhone, backpack and $24.
Police were called to a Stripes gas station, located in the 2500 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday, after a man fled his home to report a home robbery. Officers say a group of four men with bandanas covering their face, kicked in the homeowner’s door while brandishing three handguns and a rifle.
Police say the men held down the victim, while threatening him and demanding money. The suspects then made the victim take them throughout the home looking for cash, before they stole a leather Fossil backpack, an iPhone 10 and $24 cash.
“This was a really dangerous situation and thankfully no one was hurt,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are currently and will hopefully have the suspects in custody soon.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
