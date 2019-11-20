A resident of Aspen Heights Apartments told Huntsville police that a man jumped into his vehicle and forced him to withdraw money from an ATM, while yielding a machete.
Police say the suspect, who is still at-large, attacked the victim and stole his shotgun during the attack early Wednesday morning.
Authorities were called to the Aspen Heights Apartments, located in the 200 block of State Highway 75 around 12:30 a.m., after a victim reported the attempted robbery and subsequent attack. The victim was reportedly pulling into a parking space at his apartment complex when an unknown young black male approached with a machete and demanded the victim’s wallet.
The victim refused to hand over his wallet, as the suspect entered the vehicle and demanded he drive to an ATM. Police say a scuffle ensued and the victim was cut on the hand multiple times by the machete. The victim then fled the scene as the suspect stole a Benelli shotgun and also fled.
“This is a very scary situation and fortunately, the victim only sustained minor injuries,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have found a considerable amount of physical evidence, which we hope will lead to the man’s arrest.”
Police are asking for anyone with information on the incident to call the Walker County Crimestoppers at 936-294-9494.
