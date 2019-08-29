Authorities are investigating after police say a Huntsville woman was assaulted in her home Wednesday evening.
Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Green Leaf Street in East Huntsville around 6:30 p.m. after a victim reported being attacked in her home. Police say that a juvenile suspect and victim were in an argument about money when the suspect followed the victim into her home and began hitting and scratching her.
“This crime is designated as a burglary because the suspect forced entry into the home in order to assault the victim,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are working on our investigation and will take the proper action when it is complete.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
