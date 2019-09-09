Police say a Huntsville victim was attacked with a box cutter and stun gun in an apartment unit in Huntsville Sunday morning.
Dispatched notified authorities at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday after a suspect said he was attacked in his apartment at Autumn Terrace Apartments, located in the 900 block of Avenue J. Officers say that three known suspects came to the victim’s door and when he answered, the suspects weilding a box cutter and a stun gun attacked the victim.
Police say that the victim sustained a cut to his chin, but the stun gun would not operate. Before the attack could continue, a resident alerted the suspects to the arrival of the police, before they fled.
“We are on the lookout for the suspects and hope to find them soon,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “I want to caution students to stay on guard and keep their doors locked.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
