Veterans Affairs welcomes new service officer

Walker County’s Veterans Affairs is welcoming a new era for providing assistance to those of service, passing the baton of veterans services officer to local leader, Bob Kane.
Kane is commonly known as a fixture in the community for his volunteer work with the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum in Huntsville. He also serves with Boy Scouts of America as commissioner for all of Huntsville’s units, assistant district commissioner for the Arrowmoon District and chapter advisor for the Arrowmoon chapter of the Order of the Arrow. Now, he can add the title of veterans services officer for Walker County to his resume.
Kane was selected for the position by Judge Danny Pierce, and was approved by the Commissioners Court Dec. 6, taking up his post the very next day.
Veteran Affairs has held a presence in Huntsville since 1961, helping take the stress out of navigating the complexities of life after discharge from service. As services officer, Kane will be tasked with helping his fellow veterans file for benefit claims, obtaining medical records and making amendments, applying for temporary housing, receiving disability, organizing life insurance and memorials, as well as setting up family member benefits.
“I’ve been helping people ever since I went into the Navy in 1972 and I haven’t stopped yet,” Kane said with a smile.
Kane is a retired Navy veteran of 21 years, serving his country from August 1972 to August 1993. He started as a dental technician and became field medically certified. He was then assigned to the Marine Corps and served with the Fleet Marines on two different tours, from 1982-84 at Camp Lejeune and from 1984-85 at Okinawa in the 3rd Dental Battalion as administrative chief.
He returned to the Marines in May 1990 in the 22nd Dental Company, as the senior listed advisor for the entire company during the kick off of Desert Shield. From there, he moved to General Charles Krulak’s staff to be a part of the health services support element on his G-3 operations for Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
When he returned to his heartland in June 1991, he picked up where he left off in the 22nd Dental Company and stayed there until his retirement in 1993.
“When I retired in 1993, I was not given the information about all of the VA benefits that I could be entitled to and I had to learn on my own,” Kane said. “A lot of our female veterans were not getting that information either, a lot of them feel they don’t deserve it, like my wife felt that she did not deserve to be called a veteran, but if you served, you’re entitled to the benefits.”
Kane’s wife was also a veteran, serving four years at the tail end of the Vietnam War, followed by six years in the United States Army Reserve, though she never filed for her own benefits.
“She was just doing what she felt was needed, she didn’t really feel the need to play the veteran card,” Kane said.
It wasn’t until his wife passed away that Kane began to experience his first minor walls in filing his own claims with the VA. When he tried to seek the help of Veterans Services, Kane notes that he couldn’t get in touch with his predecessor, leaving him to go through Disabled American Veterans to file for his benefits. Kane notes that he was able to get his hearing aids, however, his other requests remained in drawn out review.
He’s not alone, many veterans have expressed frustration with the lack of Veterans Affairs assistance in Walker County, which has led to tension between the two parties.
“There is a distrust with the VA because it’s a long, drawn-out process, it’s like any bureaucratic process that you go through. You hurry up, you get everything done, and then you have to sit there and wait,” Kane said. “The frustration is understandable, but there’s a process that they have to go through in their review on everything, so it is drawn out, it is frustrating, but with somebody here to help go through that process, I think it will be a little easier for our veterans to go through that.”
In August, Kane approached the Commissioners Court to bring attention to the trials he had experienced as a local veteran trying to access his benefits and the matter was investigated. When the former services officer retired, Kane applied for the job.
“I felt there was a need for somebody to get in here and start helping take care of our veterans,” he said. “I figured with my background in healthcare and investigations with TDCJ in healthcare, I felt that this was the spot for me.”
After his retirement from the Navy, Kane worked for a doctor in Tyler, followed by a lengthy career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he started as a medical records clerk at the Goree Unit in 1994. In 1997, he became an investigator for the patient liaison program, which provided a means for inmates, their family members, third-party advocates and legislature to file complaints about the healthcare of the offenders. After three years, he became the regional supervisor for the program, managing the entire southern half of the state.
Now, he’s determined to rebuild the connection between Veterans Affairs and the community.
“It will be a whole slew of things that I will be able to have access to, to be able to help our local veterans with their needs,” Kane said. “I have a passion to take care of my fellow veterans. I’m willing to learn the job and do the job for them.”
