Build and they will come.
If you have any doubt, then speak with H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum executive director Tara Burnett or local U.S. Army veteran Liesa Hackett. They wanted another way to honor local veterans and decided to host a free, monthly breakfast on the first Saturday of every month.
The first breakfast was held last year and has grown each month with monthly regulars and new veterans.
"It continues to grow every month with veterans of all different ages attending,” Hackett said. “Each month great information and services are provided by the VFW, DAV, Lone Star Legal Aid, as well as information on benefits of resources.
“What makes it really happen are the sponsors providing the meal each month in this great community. January's sponsor was VFW Post 5871. The second part of last year, we were also grateful to have individual sponsors, Kenneth & Judy Lee and Leta Reiner as well as the American Legion, Amerigroup Real Solutions and Homeland Properties.
The next free Veterans Breakfast will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 9 to 11 a.m. at H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum, 463 Hwy. 75 N., Huntsville. If you are a veteran please join this welcoming group for a free breakfast. If you know a veteran, please share the event.
