Diane Bridges didn’t imagine that her 40-year career in nursing would end under these circumstances.
Retiring at 65 years-old, the veteran Huntsville Memorial Hospital nurse wrapped up the last four decades of her life’s work with the most challenging year in her long career.
Bridges came to HMH in 1980 when the hospital was just one-year-old and has stayed there ever since, dedicating her life to providing direct care to patients. No matter the time of night, holidays or weekends – for 40 years she has served the community in times of need.
“I came of age in the 70s, and pretty much your options were you could be a teacher or a nurse unless you grew up in a professional family, which I did not,” Bridges said. “My mother was the one that pushed (nursing). She said, ‘you need to have a career where you can take care of yourself.’ That’s good advice.”
Her mother never had a formal education herself, she worked in a factory and like all parents, wanted more for her daughter. Bridges was 12 years-old when her mother first volunteered her to be a candy striper at their community hospital in Herman, Missouri. It was a summer full of eye-opening experiences for Bridges, and one that she never looked back from. She continued volunteering until she graduated from high school and moved on to nursing school in Springfield, Missouri before heading to Texas.
Bridges spent the first half of her career caring for patients in the ICU, transitioning to the ER, then later on to education and the nursing office before settling in surgery, where she has remained for the last 20 years.
“There was a little bit of being an adrenaline junkie, liking some excitement, but it was always learning because you just never knew what you were going to see in the ER,” Bridges said.
However, it’s the strong friendships she made along the way that made her want to stay at HMH for so long, ending her career with many of the same family of people she’s been with all this time.
Looking back on a career that was just about chosen for her, Bridges feels no regrets, knowing whole-heartedly that she was always meant to be a nurse. It takes a special person to selflessly care for others, and it was a gift that Bridges certainly had.
To this day, Bridges continues to cross paths with former patients, or their family members, that she helped throughout her career who still remember her and the impact she made in their lives.
“It is nice over the years that you meet people again … that’s kind of the pleasure of community hospitals,” Bridges said. “Huntsville needs its hospital, you can’t compete with the beautiful expansive facilities, but that hometown environment certainly has a lot to be said for it, having your community care for you.”
As she looks forward to traveling, when deemed safe, and exploring her passion of photography, Bridges’ retirement is not goodbye forever. She will stay on as a PRN with HMH to help out and cover shifts when needed to stay in touch with the family she leaves behind there and to “get her fix.”
“That makes it feel not quite so ending, I still have that connection,” Bridges said.
