Local shoppers will soon have the opportunity to get their Christmas shopping completed while supporting a great cause.
Carriage Inn Senior Center is set to host their ninth annual Fall Vendor Show and Craft Fair October 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring local artisans, food vendors and crafters.
“We are so excited to bring back our vendor show,” said Carriage Inn director of resident programs Tracey Holbrook. “This is a great opportunity for the community and our residents to get their shopping done without traveling.”
Among the items for sale during the show will be jewelry, antiques, jams and jellies, Scentsy products and handmade crafts. Attendees will be treated to music, drinks and snacks, while experiencing all the show has to offer from over 20 vendors.
“There will really be something for everyone at this show,” Holbrook added. “We really enjoy hosting events during the year. We love having visitors and showing our wonderful facilities.”
All proceeds from the show will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, which works to find a cure for the disease which ravages the brain. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control show that over 5.8 million Americans suffer from the disease, with 5.6 million being over 65-years-old.
“We see the debilitating effects of this disease each and every day,” Holbrook said. “It is very difficult for the afflicted and their families to see someone’s brain betraying them. We want to raise awareness and eventually help find a cure for the disease.”
Around 10 vendors have signed up for the event, with an additional 15 spots available. Vendors can secure a spot for $20 by contacting Tracey at 936-295-0600.
“I hope we have the largest turnout this event has ever had,” Holbrook added. “This show brings joy to our residents and community and it is for a good cause. We encourage the entire community to come out and make a day of it.”
