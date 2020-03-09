Several items were stolen in two separate burglaries over the weekend in Huntsville.
Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Augusta Drive, within the Elkins Lake subdivision, around 11 p.m. Saturday, after a victim reported a break-in. Officers say that between 8 p.m. Friday night and Saturday at 10 a.m., an unknown suspect entered a vehicle inside of the victim’s garage and stole a 100 piece Craftsman's tool set and telescope, totaling $200.
In a separate incident, police were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Howard Circle around 11 p.m Sunday night. Officers say that between Friday morning and Sunday night, an unknown suspect broke through a bedroom window. Although the burglar did not take anything, but police say the window was left in disarray.
“I want to remind the public to keep their vehicles locked and keep their valuables with them,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We will try and track down the suspect to recover the stolen items and put an end to this.”
