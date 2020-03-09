Police are searching for a red 2009 Ford F-150 pickup that was reported stolen Friday morning in Huntsville.
Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Cline Street in southern Huntsville around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities say that between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Friday, an unknown suspect entered and stole the vehicle.
Police say that the victim told them that he had a video system, but it was broken at the time of the theft.
“It is important to keep your vehicle locked and refrain from leaving keys in your car,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “The vehicle has been entered as stolen and if any police pull the vehicle over, we will be notified.”
