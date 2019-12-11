A gray Dodge 2500 was stolen from a used car lot Monday night in Huntsville.
Police were called to Springtime Motors, located in the 300 block of Highway 75 around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, after management reported the vehicle stolen. Officers say between 7 p.m. Monday night and 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, unknown suspects entered the lot, forced entry to the vehicle, started it by an unknown means and fled the scene.
“We have entered the vehicle as stolen and we are investigating the incident,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We hope to recover the vehicle soon and find the suspects.”
