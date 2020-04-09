A truck was reported stolen Wednesday morning from a Huntsville business.
Police were called to F&S Pipe, located in the 1400 block of State Highway 75 north around 6 a.m. Officers say that between 4:30 p.m. Tuesday night and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, an unknown suspect forced entry into the yard and stole a 2004 Ford F-250, before fleeing the scene.
“The vehicle has been entered as stolen and we are looking at leads,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope to have it recovered and a suspect identified soon.”
