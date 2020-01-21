Police are on the lookout for an orange 1953 Chevrolet pickup truck, which was stolen from Cinema 10 Sunday evening in Huntsville.
Officers were called to the movie theater, located in the 3000 block of State Highway 30 around 6 p.m., when the vehicle owner realized the car was stolen. Police say the unknown suspect entered the vehicle, valued at over $35,000, between 4:15 and 5:45 p.m. and drove away.
“The vehicle has been entered as stolen and we are looking out for it,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “It is a very unique and classic vehicle, so it should be easy to identify.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.