Several known suspects are accused of stealing a vehicle from their friend early Friday morning from a Huntsville apartment complex.
Police were called to the Vineyards Apartments, located in the 2600 block of El Toro Road around 2 a.m. Friday morning, when a victim reported the theft. Officers say that the victim gave his friends permission to sit in his black 2009 Dodge Charger, but later found that they had taken off with it.
“We know who the suspects are, so we are on the lookout for them and the vehicle,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We do not know why the suspects would do this to a friend, but it is a warning to be extra vigilant right now.”
