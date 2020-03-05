Police are searching for a vehicle that was reported stolen early Thursday morning from a Huntsville apartment complex.
Officers were called to the Armory Apartments, located in the 2200 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 2:30 a.m., when a victim reported their red Nissan Versa stolen. Police say between Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Thursday at 2 a.m., an unknown suspect entered and stole the vehicle.
The victim informed police that the vehicle was locked and he had the only key to access it.
“We have entered the vehicle as stolen and hope that leads to the suspect,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We are still investigating the incident and reviewing video from the scene.”
