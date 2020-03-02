Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reported stolen from a Huntsville apartment complex Sunday night.
Authorities were called to the Ridgewood West Apartments, located in the 1000 block of Lake Road around 8 p.m. Sunday. Police say that the theft of the 2000 gold Honda Accord was between 6-7:30 p.m.
Officers say the victim informed them that they had left their keys in the car door, and when they went to recover them, they found the vehicle stolen.
“It is important to always keep your keys with you and to lock your doors,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We have entered the vehicle as stolen and hope we are able to recover it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.