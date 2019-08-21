Authorities are seeking a suspect they say stole a vehicle from an apartment complex Monday night in Huntsville.
Officers were dispatched to the Gateway Apartments, located in the 5000 block of Sam Houston Avenue, around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The victim informed police that he had parked his 1996 Dodge Halftime at 11 p.m. Monday night, and returned to find it missing around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers reported no signs of forced entry.
“We have entered the vehicle as stolen and we hope that will lead us to the discovery of the vehicle,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said.
No arrests have been made at this time.
