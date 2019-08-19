Police are searching for a vehicle that was reported stolen from a local apartment complex over the weekend.
Officers arrived to the Armory Apartments, located in the 2200 block of Sam Houston Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday after a resident reported his 2016 Nissan Altima stolen from the parking garage. The victim told officers that he was home between Friday at 11 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m., when the vehicle was taken.
“The vehicle has been entered as stolen, so if the plates come up, the vehicle will be located,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope to find the vehicle quickly.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
