Authorities have issued a ‘Be on the Lookout’ warning for a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from a Huntsville apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to the Arbors Apartments, located in the 500 block of Bowers Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. after a resident reported that their 2017 silver Toyota Camry was stolen. Officers say that the doors were unlocked and the victim had the key to the car.
“We have entered the vehicle as stolen and are currently investigating the scene,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope to find the vehicle soon.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
