An investigation has been open after police say a suspect rummaged through a vehicle at a Huntsville apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to the Midtown Apartments, located in the 2800 block of Lake Road after a resident reported that his Cadallac had been entered and rummaged through. Officers say the vehicle was unlocked, but nothing was taken from the vehicle.
“We are currently working to process the scene,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Luckily, nothing was stolen, but suspects are testing doors to see if they are open, so keep your doors locked.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
