Police are on the lookout for a suspect who was last seen burglarizing a vehicle Monday morning at a Huntsville apartment complex.
Officers were called to the Connection Apartments, located in the 2500 block of Pine Shadows Drive around 10:30 p.m., after a resident reported her vehicle burglarized. Police say the resident pulled into her complex and went into her apartment, but while there, witnessed said an unknown black male was going through the property in her car and was carrying her cell phone.
Officers say the resident confronted the suspect, who left the phone behind, but took off with her backpack, which had no property inside. The suspect fled the scene in a silver sedan.
“We are investigating the incident and looking through evidence,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “It took a lot of guts to confront the suspect, but I caution others against it because they could get hurt.”
