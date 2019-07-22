Police are searching for suspects after several credit cards were stolen from a vehicle at a Huntsville apartment complex.
Authorities say that a suspect entered a grey Nissan Sentra at the Connection apartments, located in the 2500 block of Pine Shadows Drive, between Friday night and Saturday morning, making off with credit cards and an identification. Officers say that the victim informed them that he left the items in his unlocked vehicle.
“I want to remind the community to always lock your doors and never leave valuable items in their car, whether it is locked or not,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are following leads and working to identify the suspect.
No arrests have been made at this time.
