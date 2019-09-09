A recent spike in vehicular burglaries continued over the weekend after valuable items were stolen from a vehicle parked at a Huntsville apartment complex.
Police were dispatched to the University Place Apartments around 2 a.m. Saturday morning when a victim reported a vehicle burglary. Officers say the passenger side window was broken and the suspect stole a wallet containing the victim's driver’s license and several credit cards.
“We are currently following leads and hope to get to the bottom of this,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “As we have seen an increase in these cases, it is imperative to keep your vehicles locked and not leave valuables in the vehicles.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
